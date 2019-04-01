Drax apologises for voting for PM's Brexit deal
Conservative MP and Brexiteer Richard Drax apologises to DUP MPs for voting for the government's withdrawal agreement on Friday. He calls on the prime minister to resign if Britain still has not left the EU by 12 April. He tells MPs that the "withdrawal agreement as it stands must never ever see the light of day again".

  • 01 Apr 2019