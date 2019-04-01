Baker responds to Vote Leave spending questions

Video

Conservative MP, ERG member and former Brexit minister Steve Baker responds to questions over Vote Leave alleged co-ordination with other campaign groups, and an email he sent on co-ordination in campaigns.

“So the reason that I wrote that down, and felt able to send it out in an email to over 100 Conservative MPs, was because at the time I sent it I believed it was lawful. Now I am extremely angry with the person who badly advised me. They have never taken responsibility for poorly advising me, to the point that I wrote that and have ended up sitting here today having to defend it, but I am absolutely clear that my conscience is absolutely clear of any blemish on this. And I would also point out that in any event that was written before the regulated period and people can make mistakes.”