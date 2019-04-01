No deal Brexit 'still on table' - Truss

Brexit: No deal 'still on table' - Liz Truss
A no deal Brexit is "still on the table" unless MPs can secure a deal with the EU, the treasury secretary has said.

Speaking to the Today programme Liz Truss said the UK was prepared for a no deal exit and that the Cabinet was determined to make sure Brexit happens.

