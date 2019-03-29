Corbyn calls for May to go

Media player
Brexit vote: Jeremy Corbyn calls for Theresa May to go
Labour's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn called for Theresa May to resign and call an election after MPs rejected her EU withdrawal agreement.
But Mrs May said the rejection - by 344 votes to 286 would have "grave" implications and the "legal default" was that the UK would leave on 12 April.
