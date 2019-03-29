Media player
Brexit: PM's withdrawal agreement rejected by MPs
MPs have voted by 286 to 344 to reject the government’s withdrawal agreement.
The agreement was voted down with a majority of 58 votes. Theresa May's entire deal, including the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration, has been rejected by MPs twice before.
29 Mar 2019
