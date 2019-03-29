Raab indicates support in Commons vote

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dominic Raab shows support for withdrawal agreement
Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab tells MPs that the UK needs to co-operate with the EU, and, "on that basis I will vote" in favour of the withdrawal agreement.
-
29 Mar 2019
-
