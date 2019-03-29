May: I'm ready to quit earlier than intended

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May: I'm ready to quit earlier than I intended
Theresa May confirms that she is "prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended" to "secure the right outcome for our country".
It is the first time she has confirmed publicly that she will go early, if MPs back her Brexit deal.
-
29 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47747720/theresa-may-i-m-ready-to-quit-earlier-than-i-intendedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window