May: I'm ready to quit earlier than intended
Theresa May: I'm ready to quit earlier than I intended

Theresa May confirms that she is "prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended" to "secure the right outcome for our country".

It is the first time she has confirmed publicly that she will go early, if MPs back her Brexit deal.

  • 29 Mar 2019
