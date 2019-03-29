Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Liam Fox warns of 'chasm of distrust'
The UK's international trade secretary has warned of a "chasm of distrust" between voters and politicians if Brexit did not happen.
On the day the UK was originally due to leave the EU, Liam Fox told the Today programme that the UK’s current political structures were at risk if MPs didn't support the prime minister's plan.
-
29 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window