Headteacher: Can't afford to open five days
Education cuts: Half day on Friday for some schools

One headteacher said she will have to cut school hours from next term to save money.

Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka visited a primary school in Birmingham where Shirley Hanson told her there was nothing left to cut.

  • 29 Mar 2019
