Brexit 'mistakes made' says Lord Howard

Brexit 'mistakes made' says ex-Tory leader Michael Howard
Brexit mistakes have been made but Theresa May's plan is the "best way forward" now, says a former Conservative leader.
Lord Howard told the Today programme he would have "done things differently" but "we are where we are".
28 Mar 2019
