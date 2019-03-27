Eight Brexit options results announced

Video

None of the eight Brexit options put forward by MPs was backed in a series of votes on Wednesday.

In a rare move, MPs voted on the amendments on a ballot paper. The cabinet abstained from the indicative votes, which are not legally binding.

The options were for a no-deal Brexit, Common Market 2.0, EFTA/EEA membership, a customs union with the EU, Labour's alternative plan, revoking Article 50, a confirmatory public vote and Malthouse Plan B.

Those gaining the most support were a customs union with the EU, which was rejected by 272 votes to 264, and a referendum to endorse any deal, which was rejected by 295 to 268 votes.

Political updates in text, video and images