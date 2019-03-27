Foster: Backstop makes deal support impossible
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has told the BBC that the backstop arrangements in Theresa May's Brexit deal make it impossible for the party to support.

Her comments came after the party released a statement saying it would still not back the Withdrawal Agreement, after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would stand down if MPs backed the deal.

