MP queries legality of Brexit date change

Video

A Conservative MP asks for the prime minister to publish her advice from the Attorney General about changing the date the UK leaves the EU.

Sir Bill Cash said distinguished lawyers and former judges were "convinced" an agreement over the Brexit date was not lawful, and Theresa May had previously refused to answer his questions about the legality of government actions.

She said there would be "severe uncertainty" for citizens and businesses with "contradictory provisions" between UK and EU law without a change to a Statutory Instrument (SI).

Political updates in text, video and images