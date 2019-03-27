SNP's Hosie asks when the PM will resign

Media player
PMQs: Stewart Hosie asks Theresa May for Brexit resignation
Theresa May is told she is "liable, responsible, culpable for the chaos" of Brexit by the SNP's Stewart Hosie, who asked when she would resign.
The prime minister said the government would deliver on the result of the EU referendum.
27 Mar 2019
