Equality call for Humber and London docklands

PMQs: Diana Johnson on Northern Powerhouse and funding
A Hull MP asked the prime minister about the "stalling" of the Northern Powerhouse and Yorkshire devolution, and called for the government to spend more in the Yorkshire area.
Diana Johnson compared the Humber and London docklands, but Theresa May said the government had made "significant investment" in northern England.
27 Mar 2019
