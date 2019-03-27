MP on 'politically-motivated witch hunt' of veterans
PMQs: Jack Lopresti on veterans facing criminal charges

A Conservative MP asks the prime minister whether his son, who serves in the Royal Artillery, could face charges in five decades over his time in the armed forces.

Jack Lopresti spoke of a "politically-motivated witch hunt" of Northern Ireland veterans. The prime minister said "the system does need to change".

