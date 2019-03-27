Corbyn asks PM: What is her Plan B?
PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May on Brexit planning

Jeremy Corbyn said the TUC and the CBI being united over Brexit showed the "scale of the crisis" over Brexit, accusing the government of driving the country into chaos.

Theresa May gave him a list of the benefits she thought her deal with the EU would deliver.

  • 27 Mar 2019
