Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ken Clarke: Theresa May 'doomed' to remain Tory leader
Prime Minister Theresa May is “doomed” to remain Conservative leader and her party is “doomed” to accept the fact, Ken Clarke has said.
The former chancellor told the BBC's Hardtalk programme on Tuesday he could not think of any would-be leadership candidate who could hold the party together, particularly after a leadership election, and Mrs May was best placed to negotiate the country's withdrawal from the European Union.
Watch the full interview on Wednesday, 27 March 2019, on BBC World News and on Thursday, 28 March 2019, on the BBC News channel or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).
-
27 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47720057/ken-clarke-theresa-may-doomed-to-remain-tory-leaderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window