May ‘doomed’ to remain Tory leader

Prime Minister Theresa May is “doomed” to remain Conservative leader and her party is “doomed” to accept the fact, Ken Clarke has said.

The former chancellor told the BBC's Hardtalk programme on Tuesday he could not think of any would-be leadership candidate who could hold the party together, particularly after a leadership election, and Mrs May was best placed to negotiate the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

