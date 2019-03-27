Tusk: 'Increasing majority' want to remain
Video

Donald Tusk: 'Increasing majority' want to remain in EU

Speaking to MEPs, EU Council President Donald Tusk tells MEPs:

“You cannot betray the six million who signed the petition to revoke Article 50, the one million people who marched for a People’s Vote, or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the EU. They may feel they are not sufficiently represented by their UK parliament but they must feel they are represented by you in this chamber, because they are Europeans.”

  • 27 Mar 2019