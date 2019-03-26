What are indicative votes?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: MPs have voted for a process of indicative votes but what is that?
MPs have voted to take control of Brexit and the parliamentary timetable to try and get a deal through the House of Commons.
Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement has been defeated several times, with Parliament at a standstill over which direction to move in.
There will now be a series of indicative votes. Newsnight explains what that actually means.
-
26 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47705934/brexit-mps-have-voted-for-a-process-of-indicative-votes-but-what-is-thatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window