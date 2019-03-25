Media player
Jeremy Corbyn: 'This house must now find a solution'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn welcomed the House of Commons backing a day of votes on Brexit options.
MPs voted to take control of Commons business in an unprecedented move to try to find a majority.
The government was defeated by 329 votes to 302 on the cross-party amendment, a majority of 27.
25 Mar 2019
