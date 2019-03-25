'This house must now find a solution'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn: 'This house must now find a solution'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn welcomed the House of Commons backing a day of votes on Brexit options.

MPs voted to take control of Commons business in an unprecedented move to try to find a majority.

The government was defeated by 329 votes to 302 on the cross-party amendment, a majority of 27.

  • 25 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'Biggest story since the Berlin wall fell'