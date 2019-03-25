Brexit handling is 'national embarrassment'
Brexit: Corbyn criticises government handling of EU talks

Jeremy Corbyn criticised the "dangerous and irresponsible" comments from Theresa May about the delay to Brexit.

He said the government has "no plan" for Brexit, and the prime minister should admit that her deal was "dead" and she should not waste the time of MPs by putting to the Commons for a third time.

  • 25 Mar 2019
