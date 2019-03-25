Brexit handling is 'national embarrassment'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Corbyn criticises government handling of EU talks
Jeremy Corbyn criticised the "dangerous and irresponsible" comments from Theresa May about the delay to Brexit.
He said the government has "no plan" for Brexit, and the prime minister should admit that her deal was "dead" and she should not waste the time of MPs by putting to the Commons for a third time.
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47698291/brexit-corbyn-criticises-government-handling-of-eu-talksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window