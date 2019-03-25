'Not sufficient support' for meaningful vote

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Theresa May on third meaningful vote
There will not be a Commons vote on the PM's Brexit deal on Tuesday after she tells MPs there is "not sufficient support" for it to be approved.
Theresa May said the best path forward is for the UK to leave the EU with a deal on 22 May.
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window