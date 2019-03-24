'I've no wish to take over from the PM'
Theresa May's de-facto deputy has rejected claims that he is being lined up to replace the prime minister in a cabinet coup.

David Lidington, who is the Minister for the Cabinet Office, said he was 100 per cent behind the Conservative leader and that he was "working flat out to get support for her deal".

