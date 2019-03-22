Rory Stewart supports free Brexit vote
Video

Rory Stewart MP on 'indicative votes'

“If Parliament is to express its view on Wednesday then it should be free to express its view”

Prisons Minister Rory Stewart tells Politics Live why he supports a series of 'indicative votes' for MPs on Brexit.

