May's speech 'clearly not a great success'

Business Secretary Greg Clark has said Theresa May's statement on Wednesday evening, in which she blamed MPs for the delay to Brexit, "wasn't a great success".

He told Nick Robinson's Political Thinking podcast: “It’s understandable, given the sense of frustration she had that people weren’t coming together but it clearly wasn’t a great success.

"I don’t think it was helpful in resolving the matter. But, listen, none of us is infallible and even prime ministers sometimes don’t get the tone quite right."

Mrs May's Downing Street statement prompted an angry backlash from Parliamentarians with one MP telling her to "dial down the hate".