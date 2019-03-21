'We are at the moment of decision'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit extension: 'We are at the moment of decision' - May

EU leaders have agreed on a plan to delay the Article 50 process, postponing Brexit beyond 29 March.

The UK will be offered a delay until 22 May, if MPs approve the withdrawal deal negotiated with the EU next week.

Speaking to reporters, Prime Minister Theresa May said she would now be working hard on her return to the UK to get the deal through.

  • 21 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Tusk: 'Hell is still empty'