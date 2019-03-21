Tusk: 'Hell is still empty'

Media player
Tusk and Juncker Brexit press conference: Moments that raised a smile
EU leaders have agreed on a plan to delay the Article 50 process, postponing Brexit beyond 29 March.
European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker updated reporters at a press conference which had some lighter moments.
21 Mar 2019
