Tusk: 'Hell is still empty'
Tusk and Juncker Brexit press conference: Moments that raised a smile

EU leaders have agreed on a plan to delay the Article 50 process, postponing Brexit beyond 29 March.

European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker updated reporters at a press conference which had some lighter moments.

  • 21 Mar 2019
