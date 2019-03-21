EU agrees Brexit extension

Media player
Brexit: EU leaders agree delay
EU leaders have agreed on a plan to delay the Article 50 process, postponing Brexit beyond 29 March.
European Council President Donald Tusk said Mrs May had agreed to the proposals.
21 Mar 2019
