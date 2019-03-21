Media player
Article 50 author responds to petition
The revocation of Article 50 "isn't politically doable" without a general election or referendum, the cross-bench peer who wrote the clause has said.
Responding to a petition that passed a million signatures, Lord Kerr of Kinlochard said: "One would have to go back to the people to get authority to do something different from what the people asked for."
21 Mar 2019
