Jargon busting the Brexit votes

Brexit votes: Why does Speaker shout 'Order, Order'?
Ayes and noes. Free Votes. Unlock!
What are all the peculiar things MPs shout in Parliament, and what do they all mean?
The BBC's Azana Francis explains some of the jargon of politics.
25 Mar 2019
