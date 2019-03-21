Jeremy Corbyn: "We're in danger of leaving the EU with no deal'
Jeremy Corbyn has said constructive discussions are taking place.

Jeremy Corbyn has discussed Brexit with reporters and said he's trying to construct a majority who can 'bring about a resolution to this crisis'. He was also asked about a second referendum and said his party is considering what proposals they'll put to parliament next week.

