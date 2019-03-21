Hunt: No PM 'in living memory' tested like May
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says that no prime minister "in living memory" has been tested like Theresa May.

He spoke to Today as the prime minister faces criticism from MPs both inside and outside her party, after she used a speech outside No 10 to blame MPs for a possible Brexit delay.

