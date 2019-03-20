Miliband: PM is Brexit 'roadblock'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Ed Miliband accuses PM of being a Brexit 'roadblock'

Ed Miliband had told Theresa May she is "the roadblock to this House reaching a majority" over Brexit.

The former Labour leader blamed the prime minister for the Brexit impasse, urging her to "do a service to the country" and back indicative votes on a way forward.

But Mrs May said indicative votes have been offered to Commons, but they were rejected.

  • 20 Mar 2019
Go to next video: PM: 'Not prepared' to delay Brexit beyond 30 June