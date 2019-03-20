Media player
Brexit: Stella Creasy slams head on desk
“Stop! Make it stop!” says Labour's Stella Creasy after slamming her head after Conservative Nadhim Zahawi's Brexit comments on Politics Live.
20 Mar 2019
