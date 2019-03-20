'History will judge' Theresa May over Brexit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: 'History will judge Theresa May', says Tory MP
Peter Bone has used PMQs to launch an attack on his party leader's handling of Brexit.
The Conservative MP told Theresa May she had a choice - either "honour" the wishes of the British people by allowing the UK to leave the EU on 29 March, or "betray" them by delaying Brexit,
He also warned her that "history will judge you at this moment".
-
20 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47644611/brexit-history-will-judge-theresa-may-says-tory-mpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window