'History will judge' Theresa May over Brexit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: 'History will judge Theresa May', says Tory MP

Peter Bone has used PMQs to launch an attack on his party leader's handling of Brexit.

The Conservative MP told Theresa May she had a choice - either "honour" the wishes of the British people by allowing the UK to leave the EU on 29 March, or "betray" them by delaying Brexit,

He also warned her that "history will judge you at this moment".

  • 20 Mar 2019