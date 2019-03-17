No Brexit deal vote 'without DUP support'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

No Brexit deal vote 'without DUP support' - Hammond

Theresa May's Brexit deal will not return to the Commons this week unless it has support from the DUP and Tory MPs, the chancellor has said.

The PM's plan is expected to be voted on for a third time in the coming days.

But Philip Hammond told the BBC's Andrew Marr that it would only be put to MPs if "enough of our colleagues and the DUP are prepared to support it".

  • 17 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Barclay defends voting against Brexit delay