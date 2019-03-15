May's authority is 'completely broken' says ex-aide

Media player
PM's former adviser on Theresa May's leadership
Tom Swarbrick, a former adviser to Theresa May, says the prime minister's authority and cabinet collective responsibility is "completely broken"
He told Politics Live: "I think it’s time that Mrs May looks at her time in office because I’m not sure she is the person to bring this back together again."
15 Mar 2019
