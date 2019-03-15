Barclay defends voting against Brexit delay
Brexit: Steve Barclay defends voting against Article 50 extension

Stephen Barclay has defended his decision to vote against extending Brexit beyond 29 March if no deal is done by next week, even though he had earlier made the case for it in the Commons.

The Brexit secretary told the BBC's Tom Barton that there was a free vote on the issue and the important thing is that the government had, earlier on Thursday, stopped MPs' attempts to "take control" of the process.

