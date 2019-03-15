'People will have to vote for deal if they want Brexit'

Video

Tory Brexiteer Esther McVey says she may be forced to vote for Theresa May's deal in order to make sure the UK leaves the EU.

But the former work and pensions secretary, who quit her role over Brexit, still had strong criticisms of the prime minister.

She told Nick Robinson's Political Thinking Podcast: "We don't have a prime minister who believes no deal is better than a bad deal.

"You've got a prime minister who's saying 'a deal at any cost' and that could be chucking Brexit under a bus."