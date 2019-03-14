A 'Brexit delay' but what's next?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: MPs vote to seek a delay - but what happens next?

MPs have voted to ask the EU for a delay to Brexit, it means the UK may not now leave on 29 March as previously planned.

Political Correspondent Jonathan Blake explains what happens next.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Mar 2019