Hancock: Brexit still possible in March

Media player
Hancock says Brexit still possible on 29 March
Health Secretary Matthew Hancock has told the BBC "it is still possible to deliver Brexit on the 29 March and to do that with a deal."
He was speaking after MPs v voted to ask the EU for a delay to Brexit.
Mr Hancock went on to say that there are two options remaining - vote for the deal and leave in an "orderly way" or experience a long delay.
14 Mar 2019
