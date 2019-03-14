MPs reject call for second Brexit referendum

Media player
MPs reject a second Brexit referendum by 334 votes to 85
MPs have voted to reject an amendment which called for a second Brexit referendum.
The amendment was tabled by the Independent Group's Dr Sarah Wollaston, but the Labour party abstained from the vote, saying now wasn't the right time for a second vote.
85 MPs supported the motion, with 334 rejecting it.
14 Mar 2019
