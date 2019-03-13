Farage 'preparing' for MEP elections in May

Media player
Video
2019 European elections: Nigel Farage on UK taking part
The former UKIP leader is getting ready for May's European elections saying it was "pretty much unavoidable" that Brexit will not have happened by then.
Nigel Farage, who is now a member of the Brexit Party, told the BBC's Andrew Neil that the "great Brexit betrayal" began in July 2017, and it was now "nearing its completion".
Successful candidates in May's elections would sit in the new European Parliament from July.
13 Mar 2019
