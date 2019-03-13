MPs narrowly rule out no-deal Brexit
Brexit: MPs reject any no-deal option by 312 to 308

MPs have rejected a no-deal Brexit by 312 to 308 in a non-binding vote, despite the government having whipped Conservatives not to back it.

Dame Caroline Spelman, who put her name the Spelman/Dromey amendment, had unsuccessfully tried to withdraw it a few hours ahead of the vote.

