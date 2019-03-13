MPs narrowly rule out no-deal Brexit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: MPs reject any no-deal option by 312 to 308
MPs have rejected a no-deal Brexit by 312 to 308 in a non-binding vote, despite the government having whipped Conservatives not to back it.
Dame Caroline Spelman, who put her name the Spelman/Dromey amendment, had unsuccessfully tried to withdraw it a few hours ahead of the vote.
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47562202/brexit-mps-reject-any-no-deal-option-by-312-to-308Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window