Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A third big Brexit vote?
MPs have rejected the UK leaving the EU without a deal, and will now vote on whether to delay Brexit.
So will the Prime Minister try for a third time to get MPs to back her Brexit deal?
BBC Political Correspondent Chris Mason explains.
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window