Police to get £100m to tackle knife crimes
Video

Spring Statement: Philip Hammond on knife crime funds

Police forces in England are to be given £100m ring-fenced to pay for overtime to tackle knife crimes.

Philip Hammond said the new Violent Crime Reduction Units would help deal with the crime, which he described as a "personal tragedy for the scores of families of victims".

  • 13 Mar 2019
