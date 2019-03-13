Police to get £100m to tackle knife crimes

Media player
Spring Statement: Philip Hammond on knife crime funds
Police forces in England are to be given £100m ring-fenced to pay for overtime to tackle knife crimes.
Philip Hammond said the new Violent Crime Reduction Units would help deal with the crime, which he described as a "personal tragedy for the scores of families of victims".
13 Mar 2019
