PM: It might help if he actually read it

PMQs: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn on frictionless trade
Jeremy Corbyn asked the prime minister about food producers wanting tariff-free access to the single market after Brexit.
But she told him the negotiated deal included access with no tariffs and it "might help if he actually read it".
13 Mar 2019
