Corbyn: PMs deal 'twice rejected and now dead'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May on Brexit no vote deal
Theresa May told the Labour leader that businesses worry about Brexit uncertainty, but were more worried about a "Corbyn government".
Jeremy Corbyn said the PM's deal was dead because she refused to listen to manufacturers and trade unions, and told her there must be a "negotiated customs union” with the EU.
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-47557248/pmqs-jeremy-corbyn-and-theresa-may-on-brexit-no-vote-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window