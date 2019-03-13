Corbyn: PMs deal 'twice rejected and now dead'
PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May on Brexit no vote deal

Theresa May told the Labour leader that businesses worry about Brexit uncertainty, but were more worried about a "Corbyn government".

Jeremy Corbyn said the PM's deal was dead because she refused to listen to manufacturers and trade unions, and told her there must be a "negotiated customs union” with the EU.

