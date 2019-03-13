MP to Speaker: My mum 'loves you more than me'
PMQs: Huw Merriman and John Bercow on MP's mother and schools

An MP's mother got a PMQs name check for being a constituent of the Speaker and attending the same school as the prime minister.

Conservative MP Huw Merriman joked this Labour-supporting parent was more likely to love the Speaker than her son, before he asked Theresa May about school funding.

  • 13 Mar 2019
